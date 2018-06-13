Seyi Tinubu discusses new trends in outdoor advertising on CNBC Africa’s Power lunch

The global outdoor advertising market is expected to grow in future with emerging middle class population, rising urban population, increased investments in infrastructure and emergence of digital displays.

The election year poses a great opportunity for players in the advertising space as advertising spend is usually on the high. Serial entrepreneur, Seyi Tinubu, CEO, and Founder of Loatsad Promomedia joins CNBC Africa to discuss the trends shaping outdoor advertisement in Nigeria this year.

See full Interview at: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/2018/06/12/top-trends-that-will-shape-nigerias-outdoor-advertising-in-2018/