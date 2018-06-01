Breaking News
All set for Nigeria’s hosting of global tourism- Lai Mohammed

On 12:35 amIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the stage is set for  the 61st edition of the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Africa (CAF)  meeting, which  Nigeria will host from  from Monday  in Abuja.

The Minister gave the assurance in Benin, Edo State when he  paid a courtesy/promotional visit to the state Governor, Mr. Godwin  Obaseki.

“Your Excellency, with the support of many stakeholders, I can boldly say that we are ready to host  a very successful meeting. The various  committees and sub-committees that we have put together to prepare for  the summit are doing a great job. We will not disappoint,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said Benin City, being a repository of a rich culture, cannot be ignored in the  preparation for the global tourism meeting, hence the decision to visit the city as part of the ongoing  nationwide  advocacy tour for the meeting.

He said the meeting will afford Nigeria the unique opportunity to  expose her rich culture to the rest  of the world, in addition to  exploring the theme: Tourism Statistics: A Catalyst for Development, to  generate the much-needed statistics for the development of the tourism sector in Nigeria.

“For Nigeria, this is a great opportunity. In addition to the socio-economic gains, the event will put Nigeria, and the nation’s tourism industry in particular, on the world map, attract foreign  research  experts and promote the necessary network that will form the basis for future cooperation. Nigeria  will also get a rare opportunity to showcase itself to the world: Its tourist attractions, rich culture, as well as its music and films, which have become the toast of the world,“ the Minister  said.

Alhaji Mohammed, who solicited for the support of the Edo State  Government towards the successful hosting of the event, used the occasion to formally invite the governor to the event.

In his remarks, Governor Obaseki said the state government believes in the ability of tourism to  significantly contribute to the economic  development of the nation in general, and noted that Edo  has so much  to show the world.

“As it relates to the UNWTO CAF conference, as a state just like you  explained, we believe that we have the greatest tourism potential.

“We understand the benefits of tourism to any evolving and emerging  economy. A country like Indonesia whose GDP was four times less than that of Nigeria in 1994, today, has a GDP five times that of Nigeria. The economy of Indonesia is grown by two key contributors to their GDP: oil palm and tourism,” he said.

While pledging the support of Edo State towards the hosting of the event, Obaseki  commended the Minister for his untiring effort  in educating Nigerians on the policies and programmes of the Federal  Government.

“We appreciate the perspective and illumination you have continued to  give Federal Government  programmes and policies. Times are difficult  especially with the difficult economic environment  we find ourselves,  and it takes a man of competence and knowledge like you to explain for  the   people to understand what this government is doing to alleviate the sufferings of the people,” he  said.


