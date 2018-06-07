Senate confirms Justice Kafarati as Chief Judge of Federal High Court

By Innocent Anaba

The senate on Thursday, confirmed Justice Adamu Kafarati as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

The senate confirmed Kafarati after Senator David Umaru, Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, presented a report for the consideration of the lawmakers.

Senator Umaru said the committee was satisfied with the judge when he was screened by the committee.

“We screened him and the committee was satisfied by his exposure and the committee hereby recommend that he be confirmed,” he said.

When Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, put it to vote, the lawmakers voted for the confirmation of Justice Kafarati.

“We will like to see him upholding the rule of law and independence of the judiciary,” Ekweremadu said.

“The judges and the courts should continue to live above board devoid of any corruption.”

It will be recalled that on Tuesday, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki had read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari asking the lawmakers to confirm the judge.

Until his appointment and confirmation, Justice Abdul Kafarati was the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for nine months.