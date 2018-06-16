Sen. Uchendu wants FG to extend posthumous honour to Rivers’ victims of agitation

By Davies Iheamnachor

The senator representing Rivers East, Andrew Uchendu, has urged the Federal Government to extend the posthumous honour conferred on Chief MKO Abiola to some indigenes of Rivers State who were murdered in the bid for the freedom of their people.

Uchendu spoke in Port Harcourt when the Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, PCC, Rivers State, Hon. Marshall Isreal, paid a courtesy call on him.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 as Democracy Day and for the posthumous honour on Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

He said: “To Nigerians, I believe this is the starting point in the healing process and the rebirth of a new Nigeria. For us in Rivers State, there are a few murders that we will like to be investigated and where necessary, Mr President should apologise on behalf of the Federal Government to Rivers people.

“I am talking about the death of Ken Saro-Wiwa, Chief A. K. Dikibo, Chief Marshal Harry, and my own mentor, Senator Obi Wali. Rivers people will like to know what really happened, so that the souls of the deceased can finally rest in perfect peace. This will go a long way in soothing the nerves of our people. We are not trouble makers and we will continue to support President Buhari in this national healing process.”