Semenya drags IAAF to court over testosterone rule

South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya will go to court to challenge controversial new rules governing female athletes’ testosterone levels, her lawyers have confirmed.

The new International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) policy will target women who naturally produce unusually-high levels of testosterone.

Athletes classified as “hyper-androgynous”, like Semenya, will have to chemically lower their testosterone levels to 5 nanomoles per litre of blood to be eligible to run any international race of 400m up to the mile.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Semanya was being expected to bring her case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne yesterday.

She has previously alleged the rules are discriminatory and violate the IAAF’s Constitution and the Olympic Charter.

Semenya has been at the centre of debate because of her powerful physique, one of the effects of hyperandrogenism, which causes those affected to produce high levels of male sex hormones.

The IAAF announced its new rules in April, due to be adopted in November, arguing that hyper-androgynous competitors enjoy an unfair advantage.