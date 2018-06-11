Seme Customs command records N438m revenue in May – Spokesman

Badagry (Lagos State) – The Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Command, on Monday, said it generated N438.6 million revenue in May.



Mr Saidu Abdullahi, the command’s spokesperson, said the command was ready to explore all avenues in order to exceed the target of the year.

“In the month of May, the command generated the sum of N438, 680 964 as revenue for the Federal Government.

“The command has deployed all strategies and used the professional dexterity of its officers to boost revenue generation at the border despite its challenges.

“The anti-smuggling drive of the command is well fortified against smugglers and we have blocked all loopholes to ensure that we get higher revenue generatio,” said Abdullahi.

He also said 130 seizures were made with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N95.5 million.

Abdullahi warned officers of the command not to compromise the standard set by the service and to be committed to the implementation of the government fiscal policies.

“The public should shun smuggling and embrace legitimate trade so as to boost the economy of the country,” Abdullahi said in a statenment. (NAN)