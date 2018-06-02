Searching for love?

Networking/ Sponsorship

•Bright an experience livestock farmer from Abia state urgently needs a loan of N3 million,or sponsor for his poultry farming,business. 08130432908,09029119204

•Ojo 45, an asthma patient, needs financial help from well meaning Nigeria Skye bank acct 3027992324, Akinlolu Ojo. 08069170582

•Amaka 30, a graduate, needs a someone who can help her secure job or manage a business.07034514600

Lovers

Searching Female

•Mitchell classy, educated and friendly, needs a handsome and employed man, for a relationship. 08080711303

•Mercy 27, a business lady, chocolate in complexion, average height and a single mother of two from Anambra state but resides in Asaba, needs a single father or a divorcee for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage, aged 35-40. 09033240998

•Joy 26, from Delta state but resides in Ile Ife, in Osun State, needs a man, aged 27-38, for a serious relationship. 09032481324,09052889469

•Marian 38, from Imo state, a single mother of two, needs a man who is matured, kind hearted and has the fear of God, aged 40-50, for a relationship, that will lead to marriage.08093820522

•Biola 35, tall, educated, a beautiful, single mother of two and resides in Lagos, needs a man, who is comfortable and responsible, aged 40-65, for companionship.08151559778, 09063197567

•A lady, needs a serious minded man, aged 40-55, for a serious relationship. 08140168979

•Akan 35, fat, average height, needs a responsible, employed and caring man, for immediate marriage, aged 40-55. 08126322207,08131803321

Searching Male

•Oladimaji 45, fair in complexion,employed, from Delta state but reside in Benin city, needs an employed lady, for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage, aged 35-48.07036014324

•James 41, tall, dark in complexion, a graduate, from Delta state, needs a graduate and dark in complexion, Christian lady, who is of Isoko, Urhobo extraction, aged 25-35, for a relationship. 09032871917

•Jesse 28, resides in Abuja, needs a lady, in Abuja, aged 40-60, for a relationship. 08092244154,08118655270

•Ezeako resides in Enugu, needs a virtuous woman for marriage.08030887308,09050939952

•Goodluck 29, from Delta State, needs a God fearing lady, who is also from Delta State, and in the medical field, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage,aged 23-28.09024853453

•Tee 54, tall and resides in Europe, needs a tall, slim, employed, self employed or business lady, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage.07086110613

•Joshua from Delta state but resides in Benin, needs a serious lady, for a serious relationship, that will lead to marriage, aged 18-24. 08162065737

•Junior resides in Enugu, needs a pretty, sexy and fair in complexion lady. 09050939952

•Charles 46, a single father of two, needs a lady for a serious relationship.08123000195

•Olatunji 30, a carpenter, needs a God fearing lady, aged 24-27, for a relationship, that can lead to marriage. 09071682258

•Richard 28, an entrepreneur, fun to be with andadventurous, needs a matured lady, aged 30-50, for companionship. 08102687767,08054195300

•Nikkolas 42,5.7ft tall, a Christian and a lawyer,from Delta State, but resides Lagos, needs a serious lady, for marriage.08027527779

•Bobola 34, tall, dark in complexion, an athlete, and a system analyst, needs a lady, aged 40 and above, for a relationship, in Lagos or Ibadan.07014535649,08063964198

•Jnr 35, slim, tall dark in complexion, self employed and resides in Lagos, needs a caring, romantic, employed or self employed lady, aged 25-37, who is ready for a serious relationship.08075022063 •Henry 39, resides in Enugu, needs a lady, aged 30-40, for a serious relationship. 08024595492

•Nasola 38, resides in Onitsha, needs an educated, employed and responsible lady, from a royal family, aged 25-30, who is ready for marriage.07087233942,08039474051

•Adekola 38, genotype AA, MSc graduate, self employed and resides in Abeokuta, needs a learned and employed lady, above 30, for courtship. 08170430266

•Ben 32,handsome, tall, chocolate incomplexion, educated and resides in Onitsha,needs a rich lady, aged 18-33, for a romantic relationship.08096853334,07069697405

•Umoh 40, good looking and employed, needs a Godfearing lady, who resides in Abuja, aged 45-50, who is employed or into business, for a serious relationship.08087287508

•Tammy 27,a graduate and resides in Port Harcourt, needs a sincere, hard working and matured lady, aged 30-55, for a mutually beneficial relationship.09055549701,08034900509

•Blessed 28, tall, slim, light in complexion, handsome and intelligent, needs a rich lady, who is ready for a relationship.08161793605

•Marvin 35, tall, dark in complexion and resides in Jos, needs a nice and caring lady in Jos, for a passionate relationship.08126260813

Sugar Cares

Searching Male

•Alex 29, from Onitsha, needs a sugar mummy, that can take care of him.09032740510

•A guy, 38, from Delta State, needs a nice matured, comfortable and responsible sugar mummy, aged 39 and above, for a romantic affair. 08085648306,08148830819

•Jeff 29, fair in complexion, cute and handsome from Akwa Ibom State, needs a pretty sugar mummy, that is nice and caring. 08171509587, 07036005416

•Tony 24, student, average height, tall and handsome, needs a pretty sugar mummy that’s romantic and caring. 08022111124,08065661727, 07014822221,08034300241

•Williams 49, from Edo State, needs a sugar mummy, for assistance, in either Ondo, Osun, Lagos, Ekiti or Oyo state, age 35-60. 08036706314 Email-illyoje2016@gmailcom

•Elvis 30, resides in Delta State, needs a sugar mummy for a serious relationship. 07068358977

Uche resides in Warri Delta State,needs a sugar mummy, that can take good care of him.07083530229,09096529850

Frank 26, needs a sugar mummy, aged 35-50.08035030835

Lix 40, from Delta State, needs a rich and God fearing sugar mummy, aged 50 and above. 08165546847

Charles 28, resides in Abuja, needs a sugar mummy, aged 70.08114295327

Mark 25, average height, chocolate in complexion and resides in Lagos, needs a romantic, sexy, caring and rich sugar mummy, for a serious relationship within Lagos.08107669950

Mathew a graduate and employed, needs a mature sugar mummy, who can help him with connection, for a relationship.09072886272

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636, or 08054700825