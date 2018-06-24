School teacher joins presidential race

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 36-year-old mathematics teacher, Patrick Bamidele Oludare Jnr, has joined the presidential race on the platform of Youth Democratic Party (YDP), promising to fix the nation’s economy.

Oludare said that if the economy is fixed, it would impact every Nigerian positively.

The aspirant, who spoke in Akure, promised to “geo-fix the economy through improvement in credit status, financing solutions to create crunch” and a banking initiated market to sustain capital growth in the economy.

He promised to create 500, 000 businesses on his assumption of office as president.

Oludare, also an organizational consultant, explained that the hardship often experienced before loans could be assessed by entrepreneurs would be removed before the economy could be structured.

He stated that the funding solutions were necessary to create the crunch so that banks can work with manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and consumers to create a value chain of patronage from loan access until goods are brought to the end users. The school teacher stressed that the inability of many Nigerians to access loan facilities had worked against the economic development of the nation, noting that the GDP had continued to suffer from the economic infraction.