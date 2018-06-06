School teacher arraigned for allegedly stabbing husband to death

A 24-year-old woman, Olamide Akinbobola, who allegedly stabbed her husband to death in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, was on Wednesday remanded in Kirikiri Prison on the orders of an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Olamide, a school teacher, appeared on a charge of murder.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Komolafe, who gave the ruling, said the accused should remain behind bars pending advice from the State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy forwarded to the DPP for advice.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin alleged that the woman committed the offence on May 30 at No. 1, Olupebi Abijo St., Gbaga, off Ijede Road, Ikorodu.

Omisakin had told the court that the accused stabbed her husband, Dare Akinbobola, 28, on his neck to death with a kitchen knife.

The offence contravened Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The offence attracts death penalty.

The case has been adjourned until July 12. (NAN)