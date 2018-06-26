SCD: Bone Marrow transplant rekindles hope

By Gabriel Olawale

Senior Consultant and Head, Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, Immunology and Bone Marrow Transplant at Artemis Hospital, India, Dr. Gaurav Kharya has said that proper bone marrow procedure can help persons living with Sickle Cell Disease, SCD, live a life that is free of excessive pain crises, acute chest syndrome or, occasionally, stroke.

Speaking to the press during his visit to Nigeria, Kharya declared that SCD is not a death sentence, but forms a huge burden of disease across the globe and Africa in particular.

He regretted that despite the fact that SCD is preventable, 85 per cent of the burden is in Africa, and he called for advocacy on prevention to reduce the burden.

Kharya explained that bone marrow transplant, also known as stem cell transplant, has been perceived as the only curative measure for SCD and other genetic issues, in which damaged or destroyed bone marrow is replaced with healthy stem cells.

Reacting to a video being circulated in the social media that is giving the notion that investing in a child with SCD is a waste, Kharya said that when one compares the quality of life before and after the transplant procedure, it is evident to appreciate the advancement in medicine.

“After the transplant, the family will no longer worry about the disease crisis, frequent visit to hospital will no longer be there, financial burden will drastically reduce and the quality of life is so good.

“Bone marrow donation is just like blood donation, and it is very safe and easy, and the donor is discharged same day, and is free to resume his normal duty. With half-match bone marrow transplant, even patients who have no siblings to donate bone marrow for them can be benefactors of this treatment.”

He said successful bone marrow transplant improves quality of life by eliminating hospitalisations, and may potentially reduce long-term healthcare costs.

Over a life span, the cost of transplantation is far less than that of multiple hospital admissions for high-risk patients.