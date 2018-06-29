To say politicians ‘re responsible for Jos, other killings is unkind to victims-Prof. ABC Nwosu

..reiterates restructuring as lasting solution to Nigeria’s woes

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Former Minister of Health, Professor ABC Nwosu has vehemently rejected the insinuations from the presidency that some politicians were responsible for the killings in Jos, Plateau State and some parts of the country.



For one, Nwosu said that it would be uncharitable to the victims of the dastardly acts to attribute their deaths to such insinuations.

While squarely heaping the blames on the doorsteps of security agencies for woefully failing to secure the country, Nwosu who reacted to the remarks from presidential quarters in Abuja on Thursday said the death of the innocents would pay no politician any good for masterminding it.

He advised President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to the occasion and halt the orgy of killings in the land.

Professor Nwosu however reiterated that the only panacea to the numerous harsh challenges bedevilling the country rested on restructuring.

“What’s happening now is a very serious thing and it requires Nigerians to really look at it with the serious that it deserves. First; no politician would gain anything from the deaths of poor, rural farmers who voted us in to improve their living. So, I don’t accept that it has anything to do with politicians. It is failure of the Nigerian security system, pure and simple.

“The Nigerian security system should rise to the occasion and with Mr. President to deal with the matter decisively. That is one.

“Two; the post conflict consideration should be that we should now look at the very pillars on which this country stands and we expect that matters like the devolution of power, state police and restructuring which will end all these security and developmental problems will be addressed also decisively.

“All those who think that restructuring is not in the national interest should please look at what is happening to our country and rethink their position.

“Nigerians love themselves but when one section or one group is suffering and another group is inflicting the suffering or refusing to look at the issues that will end the suffering, that’s what makes it look as if we don’t love ourselves and that we cannot build a country.

“So, we should see this as an opportunity also to examine the very pillars on which this country stands: citizenship, equality of all under the law, enforcement of law and order, etc. I think these are the challenges before us now. But to say that politicians are responsible is begging the question and it is not helpful at all and it’s been unkind to those who have died.”