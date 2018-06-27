Saraki promises support for Lalung over Jos killings

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, urged the Plateau governor, Simon Lalong, to feel free to contact the National Assembly leadership should he require security beef-up in the state.

Saraki stated this when he paid a condolence visit on Plateau governor in Jos to sympathise with government and people of Plateau over the killings of scores of people in the state.

The Senate president said it was obvious that something was wrong with the security situation in the country, adding that something needed to be done to arrest it.

“Something is wrong unless we want to deceive ourselves. It might not have started today but let us sit down at a table and find a solution to it.

“Definitely something is not working right and it is upon us and we must collaborate to correct it,” Saraki said.

He commended the governor’s efforts to stop the killings in the state.

Saraki, however, advised Lalong to be fair and just in governing the people, saying God would be on his side to guide him if he does what is right.

Saraki said the National Assembly would, through its oversight function, ensure that whatever was required to stem the killings was done.

Responding, Gov Lalong said the nation’s security architecture needed restructuring for it to be more proactive.

“I agreed with you that we need a new security architecture because if we allow people to be killed before we look for the reasons that they were killed, it is unfortunate.

“It is better that they must be proactive, know what is coming and take action before it happens,” he said.

The governor added that he was taken aback at what happened because it happened in a very short time.

According to him, before he left for the APC convention, he had interacted with security chiefs and community leaders and there was no tension or cause to worry.

He said that shortly after they began to announce results, he was informed that his state was on fire and he immediately left the convention and ran back home.

“We are doing our best to ensure that the crisis doesn’t spread to other parts of state,” he assured.

The governor thanked the Senate President for visiting the state soon after similar visits by the Vice President and President.

He said that the visit clearly showed his (Sarki) concern for Nigeria and Nigerians. (NAN)