Saraki, Osinbajo meets IG, AGF, DSS boss

–IG avoids journalists, directs them to Osinbajo’s ADC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – VICE President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met with the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris; the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Lawal Daura, at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting which was held behind closed-doors lasted for over an hour at the Vice President’s wing of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

The meeting according to a Presidency source was said to be convened over the summon of Senate President Bukola Saraki by the police over his alleged relationship with suspects arrested following the April 5 bank robbery in Offa, Kwara State.

After the meeting the Inspector General of Police who was approached by State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting said that all enquires should be directed to the ADC to Osinbajo.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari earlier met with the service chiefs and heads of other security agencies.