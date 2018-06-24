Saraki, Dogara charge APC NWC on unity, justice

Abuja – President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has charged new National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and his National Working Committee (NWC) to work and restore unity in the party.



Saraki gave the charge in his remarks at the closing of the party’s National Convention in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that as the party looked to the future, the NWC should look back to 2015 and recall how it won against the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The senator noted that some important members of the party were absent at the convention and that there was need to bring everybody back on board.

He said that the party could replicate the successes of 2015, and that there was need for party members to work together as a team.

Saraki acknowledged that there were challenges in the party and that it was the responsibility of the leadership to address them.

“There are people who are supposed to be here but are not here today; we need everybody for us to work together.

“I have confidence in the new National Chairman and I hope he will bring all members together,” he said.

On his part, Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, urged the new leadership of the APC to ensure that there was justice for the weak and the strong in the party.

Dogara said that there were no challenges that defied solutions, adding that with a deeper search, solutions to all the challenges confronting the party and the nation would be found.

He pointed out that for APC to make progress and deliver on its promises there must be unity in the party which could only be achieved with justice.

“We know that President Muhammadu Buhari stands for justice and he stands for the common man and his strength has been the common man.

“It is therefore very important that the leadership of the newly elected executives create equal opportunities for the weak and the strong.”

Dogara maintained that without conflict there could not be progress but that it was incumbent on the leadership at all times to proffer solutions to challenges.

“I charge you also to maintain the culture of democracy which is conflict, compromise, consensus and progress.

“Without conflict there cannot be progress

and as a matter of fact, the escalation of constructive conflict is good for our progress.

“The management of this conflict is what will lead to further progress in our party and the nation,” he said.

The speaker stated that the APC under Buhari had done a lot but that there was still more to be done.

He said that the destiny of the nation was great, adding that “where we are going to is far superior to what we are going through”. (NAN)

