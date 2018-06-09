Sam Amuka, Ambode, to attend APCOM Gala/Award evening in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

Vanguard Publisher, Mr. Sam Amuka, is expected, as the Father of the Day,to attend the maiden edition of Gala/Award Evening, in honour of Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday June 12, 2018.

Former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba would be the occasion’s chairman while the Chief Executive Officer, GKB News Digest, Akogun Gani Kayode Balogun is to deliver the Keynote address.

The awardees at the event are Governor Ambode, who will be conferred with the Champion of Community Media Empowerment and Community Development Award; the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Kehinde Bamigbetan, who will receive the Award of Excellence in Capacity Building and Community Media Management, amongst others.

The event titled, “2019 Elections: Galvanising Public Participation through Community Media,” as organised by The Association of Community Media Practitioners in Nigeria APCOM, will hold in Ikeja, Lagos at 4pm.

APCOM President, Dayo Akintobi, in a statement, said the event is “to celebrate the gains of community media since the members came together to add value to the sector and bring it to the mainstream, as well as to honour key stakeholders of the industry who have contributed to its growth and development.‘’

“APCOM is a membership-based, not-for-profit association established for the promotion of the ideals and objectives of the community media sector among which are a commitment to serve the information needs of particular communities across the country, and to serve those needs diligently, , professionally, ethically, and truthfully.’’

Mr. Akintobi also said that the event is strictly based on invite.