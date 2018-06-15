Sallah Message : Living in peace is only way we can develop – Abubakar

By Charles Agwam

Sallah Message – The executive governor of Bauchi state, Bar. Muhammed Abubakar has urged Bauchi residents to continue to live in peace, as it is the only way to development.



The governor made the call on Friday in Bauchi during a chat with newsmen to commemorate the Eid fitir celebration, and to give thanks to Almighty Allah for the relative peace in Bauchi for the last 3 years.

“I want to thank Almighty Allah for sparing our lives and giving us peace in Bauchi state.

“All the progress we have recorded is as a result of the peace we enjoy. I want urge everyone to continue to promote peace in the state” the governor noted.

The governor also paid homage to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, where he reiterated his commitment to strengthen the traditional institution in the state.