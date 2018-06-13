Sallah celebration: AIG Akintunde beefs-up security in Edo, Bayelsa, Delta

By Innocent Anaba

The Assistant Inspector – General of Police, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City, Edo State, AIG Rasheed Akintunde, has ordered that security be beefed-up across the Commands within the zone during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.



According to a statement, Wednesday by Mr Emeka Iheanacho, zonal Public Relations Officer, “Following the Eid-el-Fitr Celebration to mark the end of Ramadan fast by the Muslim faithful, AIG Akintunde has directed the commissioner of Police of Bayelsa, Delta and Edo State Commands to beef -up security in their respective commands to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

“He directed that emphasis should be placed to all linking roads, major highways, city centres, worship centres, recreation centres, Radio and Television houses, government installation/ properties and other flash points with a view to guaranteeing security of life and property of all citizens before, during and after the Eid-el-Fitr Celebration.

“He is also mindful of the volume of traffic occasioned by the Sallah holiday and advised members of the public to co-operate with policemen deploy for traffic control duties, to ease the congestion along the major cities and highways. He warned men on stop and search as well as other crime prevention duties to be courteous, professional and avoid acts that may bring the Force to disrepute.

“The Assistant Inspector – General of Police further reminded members of the public to remember that security is a collective responsibilities of all citizens and advised them to be security conscious and report any suspicious person( s ) or movement within their neighbourhood to the nearest Police station.

“Finally, the Assistant Inspector -General of Police wishes all a peaceful and crime-free Eid-el-Fitr Celebration.”