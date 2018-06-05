Why we sacked College of Agriculture workers – Edo govt

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—Edo State Government Tuesday, explained that it decided to shut down the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, because staff of the institution were no longer interested in doing their jobs.

The state government said the number of staff in the college was more than students of the institution.

State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Monday Osaigbovo, who addressed journalists, said the school was run aground due to persistent in-fighting among the staff of the institution.

It will be recalled that the sacked workers had protested last week, insisting that their sack did not follow due process, and urged the state government to revert its decision.

However, Osaigbovo who disclosed plans by the state government to revamp the institution before April next year, said the private sector was expected to play a role in the new College of Agriculture by building workshops in the school where students could go for practicals.

According to him, “The governor took the decision to lay off the workers because they were not doing their jobs anymore. That is the basic truth. If you ask them, they belonged to different fighting factions. The school cannot grow in such a situation.

“There was in-fighting among the staff. There are no students in the school. The staff were more than the students. When you graduate from a specialized school, you should be able to employ yourself or somebody will be running after you. That is how the school of Agriculture ought to be. That is what we want it to be.

“Before the first quarter of next year, we are expecting a college that the students that graduate from there will be able to employ themselves and companies will be waiting for them to graduate to employ them. It is a college for both the private sector and government.”