My sack on radio an act of injustice, says ex-Ekiti college boss

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE immediate past Chairman of the Governing Council of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Prof. Babajide Alo, has described the announcement of his sack on air as an “act of injustice.”

Alo revealed that he has not been officially communicated through a letter or electronically since his sack was announced last week on the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State, BSES.

Governor Ayodele Fayose had last week through the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Modupe Alade announced the removal of Prof Alo citing the need to reorganise government parastatals for effective service delivery.

Alo, who spoke for the first time on his removal, said he was happy leaving office with his name, image, and integrity intact as he was not accused of any act of fraud, embezzlement, and abuse of office

He said: “I had no premonition about my removal except for a time the governor called me accusing me of fraternizing with his enemies and I wonder who those enemies are.

“He was just talking to me that I was fraternizing with his enemies and he was just giving me a threat and I see no reason for that.

“I took the removal in good faith but definitely, it was an act of injustice and very embarrassing. If not that people are very much aware of my reputation, they could have thought that I did something bad.

“Everybody knows that I am a very credible person and I couldn’t have been involved in any misdemeanour.”