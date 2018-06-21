Russia 2018: FCT fans hopeful Nigeria will defeat Iceland

Some football fans in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday expressed the hope that Super Eagles would defeat Iceland in their second Group D World Cup match in Russia.

The fans, who spoke with newsmen, wished the national team success, while expressing worries on their current status in Group D in which they have no point.

Mr Abraham Gado, a fan in Gwagwalada Area Council, expressed confidence that the Super Eagles would defeat Iceland when they meet on Friday and move to the next stage of the tournament.

“I have the hope that Super Eagles will win Iceland tomorrow and hopefully qualify to the next stage.

“Our opponents are more organised, but I have confidence that our boys will score more goals than expected,’’ he said.

Gado decried the pattern of play which, he said, made Nigeria to lose its first match against Croatia on June 16, adding that Mikel should have maintained the midfield.

“I was not happy with the way the Super Eagles played; Mikel has little to do forward, he should remain in the midfield and distribute the ball to other players.

“The Super Eagles’ technical adviser did not do the right thing because he moved some players to positions they were not used to,” Gado said.

He appealed to the team to continue with their best and make the country proud by wining Iceland.

Similarly, Danjuma Dogara, another fan from Abaji Area Council, prayed for the national team to win.

“I am sure that Nigeria will beat Iceland 2-0 because I feel that the coaches must have done their homework after our defeat in the first game.

“It is a must win match, the coaches must work hard or the Super Eagles players so that they will not start packing their bags to come home,’’ he said.

In the same vein, John Zhinayi, a fan from Kuje Area Council, also expressed the confidence that the Super Eagles would win their game against Iceland and take the three points.

Zhinayi added that the technical crew should plan well and return the team to winning ways, noting that Nigeria had the youngest and most talented squad in the tournament.

Julius Pinze, another fan from Kwali, said that the Super Eagles was defeated in a match that millions of soccer-loving Nigerians had expected the team to gain the upper hand against Croatia.

Pinze, however, called on the team not to disappoint Nigerians in their next group match against Iceland on Friday.

He urged the team to improve on their performance, adding that their last performance against Croatia was below the expectations of Nigerians.

“The Eagles performed poorly in their last match in spite of all their preparations, they played without passion and as if they were forced to put on the jersey,” he said. (NAN)