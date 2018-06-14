Ruling class can’t save Nigeria — JAF

By Agbonkhese Oboh

NIGERIANS have been told to shed the illusion that any section of the ruling class will save the country as they are all repositories of “class exploitation, ethnic tension and religious crises” all geared towards the perpetration of civilian dictatorship.

This was contained in a communique by a Joint Action Front, JAF-led summit on Nigeria in Crises: Towards a Pro-People Political Alternative, presented at a briefing in Lagos to mark the 25th anniversary of June 12, 1993 presidential election.

According to JAF’s National Chairperson, Dr. Oladipo Fashina, “any illusion that any section of the ruling class, whether big or small or a coalition, can save Nigeria is bound to end in disappointment.

“Rather, we enjoin all pro-people organisations, groups, workers, traders, professionals, students, youths and the poor masses, armed with socialist economic and political programmes, to mobilise for true democracy and embrace the call for system change.”

Together with 16 affiliates and 37 groups, including Environmental Rights Action, ERA; Alliance of Nigerian Students Against Neo-Liberal Attacks, ANSA, among others, JAF said it will work out a political alternative to the “exploitative ruling class.”