RRS bursts 15 robbery attacks, boost security operations across Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of measures to boost security of lives and property, the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, has intensified operations, as it revealed that enhanced security patrol had prevented at least, 15 robbery attacks last month, leading to rescue of 32 armed robbery victims across Lagos State.

Commander RRS, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, Olatunji Disu, while presenting a report on the activities of the anti-crime outfit in Alausa, stressed that as part of strategies to fortify its operations, personnel have been mandated to ensure timely response to all distress calls received on the States toll-free lines, 767 and 112.

He noted that the feat achieved by the team resulted from the renewed vigour of personnel of RRS to achieve the objectives of the Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration in halting criminal activities in the state.

Disu revealed that RRS intensified its collaboration with other security agencies of government to enforce law and order, saying that such partnership enabled the dislodgement of a gang of robbers that attempted to force an entrance into 7up Bottling Company, Ijora on 20th May 2018.

He reiterated the regiment’s commitment to halting crime in the state, saying that another robbery incident along Sarumi Street in Egbeda was quelled by his men following a distressed call by residents in the early hours of May 24 this year.

“A distress call was received that a robbery was ongoing at 6, Sarumi Street, Egbeda; the response patrol’s vehicle promptly moved to the scene and on sighting the policemen, the robbers took to their heels” he affirmed.

He said RRS team also spreads its surveillance activities across all local governments in the State to deter street-urchins and thieves from causing civil disobedience while also arresting motorcyclists plying prohibited routes.

Disu said one of such patrol exercises led to the arrest of four motorcyclists who were promptly handed over to officials of the state task force in Oshodi for prosecution.

He assured that the RRS team would continue to conduct its patrol activities to maintain the psychological comfort, security and safety of Lagos residents.