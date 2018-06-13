Royal stool divides communities in Nsukka

By Chinenyeh Ozor

ENUGU—THE proposed autonomous communities in Enugu State have divided most communities in Nsukka into groups and camps over who will hold the royal staff of office in each of the proposed autonomous communities.

The proposed autonomous communities in Nsukka LGA include Umuoyo, Umakashi, Echera, Nguru, Owerre and Edem/Ezema communities.

The royal stool elections for the proposed autonomous communities were greeted with petitions and protests over their conduct.

Most of the communities had staged protests to the council chairman, Chief Patrick Omeje and carried same to the Government House in Enugu to register grievances over the conduct of elections that produced monarchs-elect of the communities.

The Igweship election at Nguru proposed autonomous community, conducted by the local government last April drew the battle-line between Christain Attajah and Obayi Linus as the community divided into groups and spoiled for showdown on who becomes the monarch- elect.

The election was conducted on option A4 ballot systerm where voters queued behind their choice candidates. The result was announced and Linus Obayi was declared winner. But few days after the election, Chief Christain Atajah filed a petition to the chairman of Nsukka local government council and Enugu state governor to register displeasure over the result of the election.

Chief Attajah in petition said that chief Linus Obayi should not parade himself or be addressed as the monarch-elect of Nguru community until the needful is done by the state government.

Speaking to newsmen at Nsukka during the protest, Chief Nicodemus Obodoike Onyishi said that confusion, bitterness, and unfairness anchored on bias and complaints characterized the royal election at Nguru proposed autonomous community.

He said the Obayi family has held the traditional stool of the community for 100 years, adding that Igweship of the community is not hereditary as it calls for change which the family resisted, using all possible government apparatus within their disposal to have its way.

Enugu state government had proposed to create six new autonomous communities in Nsukka LGA while the proposed Nguru was carved out from the existing Nkpunano to strke balance for electoral wards in the locality.

The state government proposal was welcomed with great excitement. But little had the excitement died down that the struggle of who holds the royal mace at different proposed communites began.