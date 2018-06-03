Ronaldo hires bullfighter as private security in Russia

CRISTIANO Ronaldo has beefed up his personal security… by hiring one of the world’s best bull fighters. Real Madrid ace Cristiano, 33, has employed shaven-headed strongman Nuno Marecos, whose usual day job is to challenge half-tonne bulls with his bare hands, as his bodyguard.

Hard-man Nuno was drafted in to keep the star safe at last Saturday’s Champions League final in Kiev – and has been booked to follow him around at the World Cup in Russia. The Portuguese ace moved to bring in ex-paratrooper and MMA fighter Nuno after ISIS threatened to behead the star in a chilling mocked up photo.

A source said: “Ronaldo watches a lot of bullfighting and handpicked Nuno after thinking he was one of the toughest men he’d ever seen.

“He knows that people won’t mess with him if he has someone as tough as him by his side. Nuno was with him almost every waking hour in Kiev and he will be there for him in the World Cup too.”