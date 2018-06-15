Ronaldo agrees 18.8mln tax settlement

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to pay the Spanish taxman 18.8 million million euro ($20 million) to settle a tax fraud claim, a legal source said Friday.



The agreement between the fiscal authorities and the advisors of the star, currently at the World Cup with Portugal, still has to be ratified and will likely come with a two-year jail term — although sentences of up to two years are not generally served in Spain.

