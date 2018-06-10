Rohr reveals tactics against Croatia, Iceland, Argentina

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed that his tactics will depend on what their group opponents will throw at them when the World Cup begins this week.

The German has tested out the 3-5-2, 4-1-2-1-2 and 4-2-3-1 formations in recent friendlies and training sessions.

‘’Our offensive is well-known, that’s right. But I think we are already balanced,’’ said Rohr to welt.de.

‘’Our style of play also depends on the opponent. We beat Argentina 4-2 in a friendly in November. It is not just about the results, but also about the appearance of the team.

‘’We want to give a good picture of the African continent – together with Senegal we are the only black African team in the tournament.’’

The Super Eagles will be seeking their first win in their opening game of the World Cup in 20 years when they clash with Croatia on June 16.