Robbery suspect killed while escaping with stolen vehicle

By Daud Olatunji,Abeokuta

Men of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) Magbon, Abeokuta,Ogun State have shot dead an armed robbery suspect while escaping with a snatched Lexus RX 350 Jeep.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement said the deceased was a member of an armed robbery gang who operated in Abeokuta and snatched the said vehicle on gun point at Oke- ilewo area of the metropolis.

Oyeyemi said “Immediately after the incident, a distress call was made to the Police and the commissioner of police CP Ahmed Iliyasu piqued by the audacity of the hoodlums gave a matching order to the FSARS commander DSP Uba Adam that the suspects must be brought to book.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, FSARS teams manning various exit points in the state were alerted to be on the look out for the snatched vehicle and the suspects.

“Luck however ran against the gang when the FSARS team stationed along sango-Ota area sighted the said vehicle and gave it a hot Chase.

” Having realized that the game is up, the robbers in a bid to escape, opened fire on the policemen and the officers returned fire with fire.

“At the end of the encounter, one of the robbers was fatally injured and he was taken to state hospital in ijaye but died while receiving treatment.

“Recovered from him was one AK49 assault rifle loaded with 13 rounds of live ammunition. The snatched Lexus RX 350 Jeep with registration number Lagos LSD 456 Ex was also recovered.

“Meanwhile, the commissioner of Police cp Ahmed Iliyasu who expressed his satisfaction about the performance of his men has ordered a serious manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.

“The CP also assured residents of the state to always alert the police on time whenever any crime is been committed in their area to enable the police respond as quickly as possible”,he said.