Road accident claims five in Niger

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Niger said that five people were killed in an accident on Saturday along Lambata Kwakuti Road in Gurara Local Government Area.

FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Yusuf Garba, who disclosed this in Minna on Sunday, said that the accident involved a car and a truck.

He said the accident involved a white colour BMW with registration number BWR 264 SR and a Scana truck with registration number ISR 16 XU.

The sector commander said that all five occupants of the BMW died, adding that his men evacuated them to the Suleja General Hospital.

According to him, the cause of the accident is over-speeding and dangerous overtaking.

He said that FRSC would continue to monitor road users to guard against overloading and dangerous driving.

Garba also called on road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary road crashes.

“We have already embarked on a 24-hour patrol on all the federal highways to ensure safety of road users by enforcing traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

He also appealed to residents in the state to promptly report road accidents to enable patrol officers to save lives. (NAN)