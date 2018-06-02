Ooni of Ife commissions Rivers’ ultra-modern Rex Lawson Cultural Centre

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi on Saturday commissioned The Rivers State ultra-modern Rivers State Cultural Centre completed by the administration of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike .

The project is a facility for the promotion of culture, arts and tradition.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in the heart of Port Harcourt Township, Governor Wike renamed the edifice as Rex Lawson Cultural Centre.

He noted that the new name is to immortalise the legendary musician whose music promoted Rivers State and brought joy to the people.

Governor Wike said that the Cultural Centre was abandoned by the immediate past failed Amaechi administration, but his administration resolved to complete the project because of its importance to the state.

“We did not re-award the contract. We negotiated with the contractor that abandoned the job, paid him and ensured that this superlative edifice is delivered.

“There will be urban renewal around this neighbourhood where the centre is located. We have reconstructed Creek Road and we will develop other facilities to beautify this area”, he said.

He stated that the State Government will lease the facility out for private management as a means of sustaining it. He said similar facilities were destroyed by civil servants.

“For the opportunity given to me by Rivers State , there is nothing that I cannot do for the state. I will pay the state back in a big way”, he said.

Ebonyi State Governor, Engr David Umahi commended Governor Wike for the magnificent Rex Lawson Cultural Centre.

He noted that the Ebonyi State Government will replicate same in Abakiliki. He praised the governor for serving Rivers people diligently.

Commissioning the project, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi lauded the Rivers State Governor for promoting culture, tourism and tradition through the Rex Lawson Cultural Centre.

He praised Governor Wike for working for the ordinary people, a situation which has made him very close to the people.

He noted that he is proud to be associated with Governor Wike because of the governor’s love for Rivers people. He urged other governors to emulate the Rivers State Governor.

The Ooni of Ife appealed to the Nigerian leaders to set aside politics of bitterness and destruction and focus on service to the people.

“Your Excellency, God will continue to be with you. God will continue to be with the good people of Rivers State. How many leaders can execute and commission projects so close to the people? How many leaders can stand tall and speak so close to the people.

“Today, I am very proud to be associated with Mr Projects, the governor of Rivers State for the love he has for his people. I want other governors to learn from him”, the Ooni of Ife said.

Rivers State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Oniyide said the Rex Lawson Cultural Centre is the best on the continent. She said that it has state-of-the-art facilities.

After the commissioning ceremony, the Rivers State Governor, his Ebonyi State Counterpart, the Ooni of Ife, selected guests watched cultural dances, comedy and music performance.