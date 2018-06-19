Rivers residents pay cheapest bus fare in May – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said residents of Rivers paid the lowest bus fare within city in May.

The NBS stated this in Transport Fare Watch for May 2018 published on its website.

The bureau stated that the residents paid N96.36 per bus trip, followed by the residents of Anambra and Bauchi who paid N93.33 and N87.92 respectively.

The report said states with the highest intercity bus fare were Abuja FCT (N4, 125.51), Adamawa (N3, 166.53) and Borno (N2, 744.44).

The transport fare watch covered the following categories: bus journey within the city per drop on regular routes; intercity bus journeys and state routes as well as charge per person.

It also covered air fare charge for specified routes per journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and waterway passenger transport.

According to the report, average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city decreased by 0.05 per cent month-on-month and increased by 14.89 per cent year-on-year from N1,722.86 in April to N1,716.31 in May.

The report, however, stated that states with the lowest bus fares within city were Bauchi, N1, 064.54; Enugu, N1, 096.88 and Yobe residents who paid N, 125.00.

In addition, the report stated that average fare paid by air passengers for specified single route single decreased by 0.40 per cent month-on-month.

It stated that the average air fare increased by 1.04 per cent year-on-year from N31, 833.46 in April to N31, 659.82 in May.

The report noted that states with highest air fare were Lagos (N40, 500.00), Edo (N39, 950.00) and FCT (N39, 592.59) while states with lowest air fare were Katsina (N24, 300.00), Osun (N24, 950.48), and Nassarawa (N25, 700.18).

It also reported that average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop decreased by 0.62 per cent month-on-month and increased by 7.87 per cent year-on-year to N105.55 in May from to N106.25 in April.

The bureau stated that states with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Ondo (N185.59), Rivers (N173.53) and Enugu (N168.42).

It, however, stated that states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Ekiti (N58.50), Niger (N57.14) and Katsina, N52.14. (NAN)