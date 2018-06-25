Rivers LG chair vows to tackle piracy, cultism

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The newly inaugurated Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mr. Rowland Sekibo, has vowed to tackle insecurity on the water ways in the area, regretting that piracy was affecting business activities in the riverine community.

Sekibo also promised that he would end cultism in the area, stressing that security and payment of workers’ were his ultimate priorities.

He made these promises while inaugurating his cabinet with Adline Napoleon-Lawson as Vice Chairman of the council, Mr. Tobins Tobins as Secretary and 17 councillors, elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the just concluded local government elections in the state.

Sekibo said that piracy on the waterways of his council would be a thing of the past, adding that he would support security agents in the area to ensure the gesture was achieved.

The council boss warned hoodlums in the area to either embrace rehabilitation or leave the area for good, adding that he would set up empowerment programmes that will be beneficial to youths and women.