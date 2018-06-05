Rivers govt commissions new doctors quarters

Rivers State Government has commissioned the magnificent New Doctors Quarters constructed by the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital in Port Harcourt.

The construction of the New Doctors Quarters was flagged off by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on February 13, 2017 in fulfilment of the pledge that Governor Wike made to doctors at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital.

Commissioning the Doctors Quarters, yesterday, former governor of the state, Dr Peter Odili described Governor Wike as a super action governor who has continued to rapidly develop the state.

He said that the commissioning of the Doctors Quarters was unique as it exemplifies the governor’s commitment to healthcare delivery.

Odili noted that doctors should reciprocate Wike’s commitment by improving service delivery and stopping endless strikes.

He said: “We are proud of Governor Wike. He is a lawyer by training and practice, but what he has done for the health sector shows that he is a medical doctor, spiritually.

“The way Governor Wike has honoured the former Commissioner of Health, Dr Dina Denni-Fiberesima, of blessed memory and those who have served the state, he will be honoured for his service to the state.”

In his address, Governor Wike said that his administration built two of the new structures and re-modelled the third building to give the doctors a befitting accommodation.

He renamed the Doctors Quarters Dr Dima Denni-Fiberesima Doctors Quarters, in honour of the former Health Commissioner for his service to the state.

Governor Wike announced that his administration remains committed to improving the healthcare sector, noting that the Mother and Child Hospital, Zonal Hospitals, General Hospitals and the College of Medical Sciences will come on stream for the good of the people.

The governor said “We are transforming the health sector. Our people require the best in terms of healthcare delivery. Whatever promise we make, we are obliged to keep. The health sector will continue to get more from this administration.

“There will be a facility manager so that this Doctors Quarters will be maintained. This quarters is only for doctors and practicing doctors at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital,” he said.

Rivers State Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Datonye Alasia said that under Governor Wike, Rivers State has entered a golden era in healthcare delivery.

He lauded Governor Wike for several major projects in the health sector, which have improved the sector beyond measures.