Rivers, my favourite state in Nigeria —British High Commissioner

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT— BRITISH High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, has rated Rivers State as his favourite state in Nigeria.

Arkwright expressed his fascination with Rivers State in Port Harcourt where he launched the British Government’s sponsored documentary, “Defiant Embers” in promotion of alternative livelihoods in technology, agriculture and craft in the Niger Delta.

The British envoy was also guest to Governor Nyesom Wike to commission some of his administration’s completed milestone projects as part of the his third year anniversary celebration.

He said, shortly before launching the documentary, that, “Rivers undoubtedly is my favourite state in Nigeria. I have no fear coming into Port Harcourt. And I am encouraging British investors and others to come to the Niger Delta to invest.

“However, there is need to address systemic problems, including widespread fear of insecurity, stifling growth of the region. It may be a perception, but when four British nationals are kidnapped, and one of them is murdered, it hits the headlines in the U.K.”

On the motivation for commissioning the documentary which profiled innovative enterprise development among Niger Deltans in non oil ventures, Arkwright said “We all know about the importance of oil and gas but throughout the documentary, we saw incredible people from the Niger Delta working in fields of technology and agriculture. There are huge opportunities in technology to engage the youth and more women.

“Fish farming, palm oil, arts and crafts are also exciting areas to explore.”