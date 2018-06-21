Rivers APC crisis: A-Court reserves judgment on legal representation

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has reserved judgment in the suit on who represents the All Progressives Congress, APC, in court in the crisis rocking the party over the recent ward, local government and state congresses of the party in the state.

Meanwhile, the N1 million suit by the Amayanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Tom, against the eight chieftains of the APC in the state, before the state High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has been adjourned till July 17, for commencement of hearing.

The trial judge, Justice S. Green, adjourned Ateke’s suit following an appeal by Tuduru Edeh, counsel to some of the defendants in the matter, for the court to allow his clients more time to reply all the applications, which the claimant counsel, Granville Abibo, did not oppose.

Abibo had expressed displeasure over what he described as delay tactics by the defendants but expressed hope that justice would one day prevail in the matter.

Meanwhile, there is confusion over who is the counsel to the APC in the state in the matter brought before the State High Court seeking the nullification of the congresses of the party, with Chimene Chinwikpe and Tuduru Edeh laying claims to being counsel briefed to handle the matter.

When the matter came up at the Appeal Court, another lawyer who appeared, F.C. Nwafor, claimed to be representing APC against the claim of Tuduru Edeh, who had filed the notice of appeal on behalf of APC.

Nwafor told the court that he was assigned the case by Chieme Chiwinkpe, who he described as the Legal Adviser of APC after Tuduru Edeh had presented a letter of authority signed by the National Legal Adviser of the APC, Muiz Banire, SAN, directing him (Edeh) to handle the matter.