Rivers APC chair, Ojukaye, invites Abe, others for reconciliation

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT—The new state Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Mr Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, has extended invitation to Senator Magnus Abe and other aggrieved members of the party to resolve the crisis rocking the party.

This came as he inaugurated the state executives and chairmen in all the 23 local government areas of the state at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Flag-Amachree spoke after his inauguration as the new chairman of the party in the state at Abuja and at the party office after the inauguration.

He sued for peace in the party, stressing that there was no need for stakeholders and supporters of the party to be fighting each other when they have an opposition in the state to face.

He said: “Let me congratulate our officials at the state and council levels. You are all aware I was sworn in two days ago as the authentic chairman of the party by the national chairman of the party.

“I was given clear instruction to swear in my officials. I am also instructing you, the LGA chairmen that you go and inaugurate your executives immediately.

“I want to say that I am sending an invitation to our brothers, those who feel aggrieved in the party.

“There is no need for problem, let us give peace a chance. Tell those at the council level that we will do our work without distraction. Our target is to remove Governor Nyesom Wike from office come 2019.”

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Senibo Chris Finebone and Eric Wibani, the Chairman of Khana Local Government Area of the state, in their acceptance speeches, thanked the party for the opportunity to serve, promising that they would ensure the goals of the party are achieved.