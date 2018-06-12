Riverine areas’ll benefit more from APC govt, youth leader assures

By Babatunde Jimoh

State Youth Leader, Delta South Senatorial district)of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Blackman Edisemi, has assured that Ijaws and riverine communities in Delta State stand to benefit more democratic dividends from an APC state government in 2019.

Edisemi, a youth leader in Egbema Kingdom, Warri North Local Government of the state, said Ijaws would collaborate with progressives to enthrone an APC government that will be committed to addressing the present marginalization and under-development of Ijaw communities and riverine areas.