Rise against domestic violence, Ambode’s wife, deputy gov, others urge women

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—WIFE of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode; Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Oluranti Adebule, as well as other stakeholders, yesterday, tasked women to give priority attention to their health and stand against all forms of domestic violence, social vices, such as child abuse, rape and teenage pregnancy.

Mrs Ambode gave the charge at the Lagos Women’s Forum in Ikeja, organised to address issues of women’s health and recurring social vices in the society.

She said: “Health is wealth, they say. Because good health is the gateway to everything. To have good health, we need to take care of our body, mind and soul.

“Importantly too, we would be examining the rights of women under the law, in the face of persistent social problems. When we know our rights, we can speak better and act better to protect ourselves, if and when those circumstances arise.”

Also speaking, Dr. Adebule said the forum provided a platform where women can engage in sustainable discourse to increase their knowledge and enhance their awareness on health and well-being as participants.

Adebule said it was unfortunate that 23 years after countries signed pledges in the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform of Action, women still face many health-cum-social problems, saying that there is need for commitment to address the problem.

Speaking on the topic Be the Voice against Child Abuse and Teenage Pregnancy, Mrs Modupeola Adebambo of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, said children, who are sexually abused tend to be sexually active and exposed to teenage pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases, alcoholic addiction, among others.