Rihanna, Kanye, BTS named Time’s most influential people on internet

Abuja – Music Icons, Rihanna, Kanye West and BTS are among 100 most influential people on the Internet named by Times Magazine.

The music icons stood out as the biggest music names on Times online radar, majorly because of their cultural impact, entrepreneurship and huge following on social media sites.

Rihanna denounced snap chat for ridiculing her domestic violence experience, Her actions plummeted the company’s financial values.

The pop star has been a voice for women over the years and is also using her beauty and fashion line to inspire women who feel undesired.

Her influence was summarised by Eliza Berman in a description for Time.

“When Rihanna speaks more precisely grams, the whole world listens’’.

Another famous music icon to make the list is Kanye West.

However, “Ye’’ has a different relationship with the social media world, with the father of three regularly posting controversial quotes and pictures.

The rapper infamously posted a picture of a signed Donald Trump’s hat with the slogan “Make America Great Again”.

He received a lot of backlash, although he still remains very influential among his devoted fans that backed his album “Ye” to Number 1 on the official billboard charts.

The award winning band BTS saw their “Tear” album become the first K-pop project to top the billboard 200 chart.

The group has a very strong influence on their “ARMY” fan base and has been at the top of Billboards’ social 50 chart longer than many famous artists including Justin Bieber.

Recently in May, the band won the top social artists award at the Billboard Music Awards.

The magazine also featured activities such as Shaun King who constantly fights for marginalised societies, Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg. (NAN)