Return my mandate, PDP councillorship aspirant cries out

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP councillorship aspirant of Oghara Ward 16 in the just concluded Delta State local government elections, Brain Ehvwarieme, has appealed to the leadership of the party to return his mandate to him.

He urged the party leadership to wade into the situation with a view to declaring him the authentic candidate of the party.

The embattled councillorship aspirant who made the appeal in Oghara noted that he was duly cleared by the party’s Delta Central screening committee led by Chief A. P. Fovie after fulfilling necessary requirements but was shocked that a form was given to someone who did not even buy the form to contest the election

He alleged that a top politician in the area hijacked Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, form and gave it to another.

According to him, “I contacted his lawyer, who petitioned Zone 5 Police Command and the said suspect was arrested. He later denied that he was contesting the said election.”

He also noted that he had instituted litigation against the first suspect and his family for defamation of character, perjury, conspiracy, among other allegations.