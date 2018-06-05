Restructuring summit’ll foster unity, enhance economic devt— Ohanaeze youths

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA— Leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth wing have expressed confidence that the agenda of the recent one-day summit on restructuring of Nigeria organised by Ohanaeze leadership in Awka, Anambra State would continue to foster unity.

They said the summit’s agenda would equally enhance economic development and at the same time, create an atmosphere for a better society in Igboland in particular and the whole country at large.

In a statement issued at the end of their meeting, weekend, the Ohanaeze youth wing leadership said it was deeply motivated by the success of the summit, adding that the positive roles played by Chief John Nnia Nwodo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo president-general; Prof. Chukwuma Soludo-led summit organising committee; South-East Governors’ Forum; Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President; South-East Traditional Rulers Council; Chairman of the occasion, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and many other leaders from South-East, South-South, South-West and Middle Belt contributed to the success of the summit.

In the statement jointly signed by Mazi Okechukwu Nwankwo (Abia State youth leader); Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, (Anambra), Ezeukwu Chris (Delta), Olughu Okoro (Ebonyi), Nnaemeka Ogbonna (Enugu), Chukwunyere Egbechuo (Imo) and Ezeilo Franklin (Rivers), the youth wing leadership reaffirmed that in line with the leadership positions of Ohanaeze Ndigbo parent body, they would embark on sensitizing every progressive Igbo youth to ensure a new restructured Nigerian federation that would be the pride of the black man.

They however, reminded the parent body of the dire need to respect the mandate of the Igbo youths by inaugurating the newly elected national youth leadership, as according to them, “the unnecessary delay tends to truncate their popular mandate and at the same time, promote the vaccum and as such, widen the communication gap.”

They expressed concern over what they termed the communication gap which existed among all Igbo youth groups, saying the gap was responsible for the excesses of a majority of the Igbo youths, under the auspices of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and other pro-Biafra groups.

They therefore called for the immediate swearing-in of Mazi Uchenna Arthur Obiora (Chinetugo) as the national leader of Ohanaeze Youth Wing, having been elected in a credible, fair and transparent election conducted by the Ezechi Chukwu-led Ohanaeze National Executive Council, NEC, election committee.

According to them, “the swearing in of Obiora would help to bridge the gap and bring about a harmonious relationship among all the Igbo youths, including those in IPOB and other pro-Biafra groups.”