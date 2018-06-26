Residents raise alarm over threat to invade Bayelsa communities

By Emma Amaize

YENAGOA— RESIDENTS of Ijaw communities of Bilabiri and Letugbene in Bayelsa State have raised the alarm over an alleged plan by soldiers to invade the riverine settlements, following latest attacks and killing of soldiers by unidentified sea bandits.

The Bayelsa State communities in a distress call on Ijaw leaders and rights organisations, claimed that soldiers stormed the villages on June 19, warning that they should surrender the suspects from the communities allegedly responsible for the death of their colleagues within 72 hours or they would burn down the communities.

National president of Ijaw People’s Development Initiative, IPDI, an Ijaw rights group based in Delta State, Mr. Austin Ozobo, confirmed to Vanguard, yesterday: “Our group was contacted by frightened members of two communities about the threat by the soldiers.”

Ozobo, who condemned the reported killing of three soldiers on lawful duty by suspected pirates, said: “We got a distress call from Bilabiri and Letugbene communities that soldiers visited their communities on June 19, 2018 and warned that they should provide some purported suspects, who were alleged to hail from the two communities within three days or else they will burn down the two communities, and out of fear, residents have started deserting the two communities.

“It is our advice that the military should tread with caution, though no meaningful stakeholder will celebrate the sad event that had befallen the military. We are sorry, yet we need to operate within the ambit of the law in unraveling the purported suspects because burning down the communities will not provide the suspects, but will only cause more damage to law-abiding citizens in such communities.

“We are worried why the same military that denied ever being attacked or its members killed by suspected bandits is threatening to burn down law-abiding Ijaw communities. If it is the same military, why is the threat coming when no military personnel was killed?

“It is imperative to note that no Ijaw community sends pirates to kill soldiers and that burning such communities is a grave disservice to harmless citizens of such communities. The military has a duty to protect innocent lives and properties in the country and not to burn their homes unlawfully.”