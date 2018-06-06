Reorganise security agencies before restructuring, N-Delta agitators urge Buhari

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—NIGER-DELTA agitators, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to rearrange the nation’s security organisations evidently working at cross-purposes with each other, given the recent exposé of the National Security Adviser, NSA, as a prelude to his restructuring the country.

The activists, under the auspices of 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, in a statement by their leader, W O I Izon-Ebi, also faulted the Democracy Day speech of President Buhari, saying that he failed to take responsibility or show remorse for the innocent people massacred by herdsmen, which he described as clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

Izon-Ebi said: “The revelation by the National Security Adviser that heads of security and military organisations in the country neither obey his invitation for meetings nor take instructions from him on security issues and the advice by the Vice President that the nation’s security architecture needs overhaul, have come in good time since it is obvious that the various security organisations are not working in tandem.

“We urge President Buhari to do the needful by reorganising security organisations as a first step in restructuring the security.”