Reno, Fayose, Sani, other Nigerians give knocks, kudos to Buhari over #PlateauKillings

On 7:00 pm

Number one Bestselling author and former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, and many other Nigerians have reacted to the recent killings in Plateau state. While others berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the crisis rocking the state and Nigeria in general, others exonerated the President.

Buhari visits Plateau state to condole with families who lost members to herdsmen killings

Some gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, had stormed Plateau and massacred many, with some reports claiming over 200 lives were lost.

The critics took to the micro blogging site, Twitter, to register their takes, as seen below:



