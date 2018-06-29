Reno, Fayose, Sani, other Nigerians give knocks, kudos to Buhari over #PlateauKillings

Number one Bestselling author and former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, and many other Nigerians have reacted to the recent killings in Plateau state. While others berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the crisis rocking the state and Nigeria in general, others exonerated the President.

Some gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, had stormed Plateau and massacred many, with some reports claiming over 200 lives were lost.

The critics took to the micro blogging site, Twitter, to register their takes, as seen below:

The clearest evidence of Buhari’s bias in favour of herdsmen is that Danladi Ciroma, Chairman of Miyetti Allah, still moves freely after openly justifying the killings of Christians in Plateau. Not only was he not arrested, but Buhari absolved herdsmen and blamed the opposition! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 27 June 2018

One question Nigerians should be asking President Buhari is; has anyone been arrested for the killing of over 200 people in Plateau?

200 people killed in one day by people said to retaliating loss of cows is a national disaster that should attract decisive actions not speeches. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) 27 June 2018

It is a shame that in some parts of Nigeria when people die they kill cows whilst in other parts of Nigeria when cows die they kill people. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) 27 June 2018

Buhari says politicians are taking advantage of the killings Buhari says it is unfair to blame him for not cautioning herdsmen Buhari says he can only pray to God for the security situation to be resolved. Calling this clueless is an insult to clueless people. — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) 27 June 2018

Buhari says putting the #PlateauKillings blame on him is injustice 😱@MBuhari please who should we blame? Didn’t you blame the Boko Haram attacks on the @GEJonathan? The killings in Plateau is now happening in your tenure so I’m asking again who should we blame? #AskBuhariForMe pic.twitter.com/YL3ntgFTWY — Olayinka Samuel🇳🇬 (@_olayinka) 28 June 2018





“There is nothing i can do to help the situation except to pray to God to help us out of the security challenges” President Buhari, Tue, June 26th 2018 in Plateau Ladies & gentlemen, if the commander in chief of armed forces of our dear country can say this; then it is finished — Bolanle. C Victoria🇳🇬 (@bolaNLee_c) 27 June 2018

I disagree with those who said the President has been silent on the killings in the country.I agree with the President that he has not been silent on the violence in the country.The President has in fact been talking about it each time it happens. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) 27 June 2018

I have tried but couldn’t bring myself to terms with defending @MBuhari on #PlateauKillings. He chose to work with the most foolish Inspector General of Police born of woman. Let all of us supporting Buhari admit this is one mess too many. We owe the nation a huge apology. — Son of David (@JesuisNaija) 25 June 2018

#PlateauKillings won’t stop any time soon.

Attacks beget reprisal attacks.

Reprisal attacks beget reprisal attacks.

More reprisal attacks beget deadly reprisal attacks. The Fulani security chiefs have taken sides.

We all know where Buhari stands. — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) 27 June 2018

Whenever you remember General Buhari’s emergence in 2015, remember that an entire youthful generation’s entire education, perceptive ability, and critical reasoning was sadly exposed as a farce! We shall never forget.#PlateauMassacre #PlateauKillings — Chuba Ugwu (@chonsyy) 25 June 2018

It is very evident that President Buhari is more loyal to Miyetti Allah and Fulani Herdsmen than he is to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are in big trouble. #plateaukillings #Nigeria — Ali G (@aligthebaptist) 25 June 2018

The army “mistakenly” bombed an IDP camp in Rann. No reprimand IGP disobeyed your order. No reprimand The army left their duty post in Dapchi that led to the kidnap of 100 #DapchiGirls. No reprimand#PlateauKillings. No reprimand Buhari is a very weak president! — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) 25 June 2018