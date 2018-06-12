Reggae lovers to immortalise Kimono in Warri

Warri (Delta) – Reggae lovers in Warri, on Tuesday reacted to the demise of the popular reggae icon, Ras Kimono, describing it as a big blow to Nigeria music industry.

Orbada Clark, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Benvico Hotel, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Warri, said the legacy Kimono left behind would continue to linger on.

Clark, who is a close ally of the music star, said reggae lovers in Warri were perfecting plans to immortalise him.

“Kimono was my very good friend; we last communicated on May 6, three days before his birthday.

“Kimono never died, he only translated, his translation is painful, as Jah messager, he has come to deliver the message and left.

“His name will be written in the marble of Benvico, every June 10 will be set aside to celebrate him alongside the father of reggae, Marcus Garvis, who died same day in 1940.

“All his albums are fantastic, including the latest work titled, Senseless Killer that was launched at Benvico on Dec. 15, 2017.

“All his music carried messages, he tells the truth, what is really happening in Nigeria, Kimono is a prophet, who gave the message for people to understand, he makes all of us happy.

“I receive the news with shock, like I said, we will immortalise him, he was a social crusader,” he said.

Another reggae lover, Mike Ofiko, said that Kimono stood out among Nigeria reggae artistes because he was a political reggae singer, “he preached the truth”.

“He has impacted positively on a lot of young and upcoming artistes. He was a father I never had, he was truthful, honest, humble, down to earth, and accommodate anyone that came his way.

“He does not discriminate, he eats roasted plantain and groundnut with us whenever he comes to Warri, we will really miss him, “he said.

Also, Nosa Ikpomen described the reggae legend as a “postmaster, who has come to deliver the right message to the people.

“Kimono was a true legend, who does not suppose to stay for too long, I believe he has come to deliver the message and gone back.

“His demise was shocking to me, we will ensure that his name is immortalised so that his good legacy will continue to linger on.

“We miss him, may his gentle soul rest in peace, and also may Jah comfort his family, “he said.

NAN reports that Kimono whose real name is Ukeleke Elumelu reportedly died on Sunday in a Lagos Island hospital at the age of 60.