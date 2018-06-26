After refunded N650m PDP campaign fund, Olajumoke faces fresh charge

The ongoing trial of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Olajumoke Akinjide, and two others continued today, Monday, June 25, 2018 before Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, with a prosecution witness, Usman Zakari, an investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, revealing that the former minister was being investigated for an alleged fresh fraud .



Accoding to Wilson Uwujaren Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC Akinjide alongside Senator Ayo Adeseun and a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Chief Olanrewaju Otiti, were re-arraigned on January 16, 2018, on an amended 24-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N650m.

Zakari, during ‘trial within trial’ at today’s proceedings, told the court that Akinjide’s husband paid a sum of N10m to the Commission on August 9, 2016.

When asked by counsel to the first defendant, Bolaji Ayorinde, SAN, if the N10m paid by Akinjide’s huband was a condition for the release of his wife, Zakari said “ No”.

Also, when Ayorinde further asked if he was aware that the remaining N640m had been paid, Zakari said “ I am aware that she has paid the balance of N640m, making a total of N650m, which she paid through a Stanbic IBTC draft to the Commisison.”

The witness, however, told the court that the N650m was in respect of alleged fraud involving the former Minister.

He said: “ The team investigating the matter is headed by Shaibu Shehu, an investigator with the EFCC.

“The team was raised by the Head of Operations, Lagos Zone.”

Thereafter, Justice Hassan adjourned the case to October 18 and 19, 2018 for continuation of trial.