We are reducing burden of Sickle Cell Disease — FMC Ebute Metta

By Chioma Obinna

With annual infant deaths of 100,000 from Sickle Cell Disease, SCD, in Nigeria, the Management of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Ebute Metta, Lagos said the hospital has been in the forefront of reducing the burden of the disorder through introduction of genotype screening for all newborn babies in the hospital.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Adedamola Dada, said the screening of newborns is to ensure early diagnosis and prompt management of the disorder.

Speaking during an event to mark the 2018 World Sickle Cell Day with the theme: Sickle Cell Disease: Consolidating Our Gains, Dada who regretted that Nigeria by its virtue of population stands out as the most affected country in Africa said one out of every four Nigerians has the sickle cell trait, hence, the need for more awareness on the existence, consequences, prevention and care of patients.

“FMC Ebute Metta has been in the forefront of reducing the burden of disorder and putting into consideration the psychosocial and economic impacts on the person, the caregivers, the family and the society as a whole.

We now do genotype screening for all newborn babies in the hospital as a way of identifying them early and initiating treatment. We offer free genotype screening to school children within our host community and other interested persons at least once a year.

“We established SCD Stakeholders’ Club with monthly meeting since August 2011. The Club provides opportunities to those affected with SCD and their caregivers to interact and meet professionals.

“We offer free routine medications to members of the Club with HbSS and HbSc during monthly meeting. We also give discount on expenses incurred on consultation fees, drugs, admission fees and surgery to SCD Club members.”

He said at least 10 per cent discount is offerred for surgical care and 50 per cent discount for medical care.

The hospital’s Head of Department, Family Medicine, and Consultant Family Physician, Dr. Usman Olagoke stressed the need to demystify myths and misconception surrounding SCD in order to reduce the number of people living with the disease.

Olagoke who noted that the hospital has over 6,000 people living with SCD in the Club’s register, said management of the disease has become very costly due to frequent complications and crisis coupled with economic challenges.

In her lecture, Pharm. O.A Olowu said awareness was a sure way of ensuring effective control of the disorder as well as permanently eliminating the SS genotype among Nigerians.

Olowu also advised people living with the disorder to take a lot of water which she said helps to reduce crisis, blood cloth and colouration of eyes and urine.