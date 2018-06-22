Reduce multiple taxes on miners, MAN boss begs Obaseki

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State chairman of the Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Mr. Michael Orhumode, has appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki of the state to reduce the multiple tax burden on its members by the state government to enable them to survive the harsh economic realities in the country.

He also called on the Federal Government to implement the “Local Content Policy,” to discourage foreign investors in the mining industry and pave way for local investors to access raw materials.

He made the appeal in Benin City, yesterday while speaking with journalists shortly after the inauguration of the body by its National President, Alhaji Sani Shehu.

He noted that the imposition of multiple taxes by the state and local governments was choking its members and appealed to the governor to take a holistic review of the issue to make the industry grows fast.

He also appealed to the governor to create a good and conducive environment to enable the mining business thrives in the state.

He said, “The state government can get more revenue from the mining industry if first and foremost, the government provides infrastructure and social amenities such as good roads, water, constant electricity, security and capacity building for our members.

“The essence of our coming to together is to organise and foster unity among our themselves and speak with one voice on issue on how to fast track, harness solid minerals in the state for the purpose of bringing development to Edo State and look at how solid minerals, and other raw local mineral can be process.

“With these things put in place, it will aid the association to create more employment opportunities for youths in communities were are operating from.”