Real story of NASS joint session

The Parliamentary Support Group of the Senate and House of Representatives has unveiled what transpired at the Tuesday’s emergency secret meeting of the National Assembly (NASS).

The group said that all members that spoke at the joint session were mainly members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano), said in a statement in Abuja, on behalf of the group.

A joint session for the National Assembly on Tuesday passed a 12 point resolution calling on the executive to implement them or risk a constitutional sanction.

“Almost all the members and senators that spoke at the Executive Session are of the PDP while members of the APC declined joining the discussion to avoid a rowdy confrontation,” he said .

He observed that the Speaker, House of Representatives, “tactically” refused to make any comment at the session “even after the Senate President took time to explain the issues which are mostly personal”.

He alleged that a known ally of the Senate President from Kwara, Rep Rasak Atunwa, drafted what was adopted as the resolution of the session without allowing for voting.

“It is disturbing and raised many questions of pre-determined intentions,” Jibrin said.

He said most of the issues raised during the session, concerning the fight against corruption, insecurity and the rule of law have earlier been severally discussed in the Senate and the House and various resolutions passed.

“We commend the efforts of Mr President in the fight against corruption, tackling of the insecurity challenges and respect for rule of law and democratic institutions. Mr President is known for his non-interference policy.

“Every Senator or Member of the House who has corruption or criminal allegation against him or her should clear his or her name without dragging the entire institution of the National Assembly into the matter, Jibrin said.

He advised the National Assembly to look inward and address issues suffocating senators and members with dissenting or contrary opinion through coercion or extra legal means.

“We must exercise caution at this delicate period not to over-heat the polity with statements that are capable of dividing the country, embarrassing us before the watching world and creating friction between the legislature and the executive, specifically Mr President.

“We wish to reaffirm our support to Mr President as he works assiduously towards dealing with the challenges of our country,” Jibrin said. (NAN)