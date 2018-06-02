We’re ready to host the world — Lai Mohammed

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the forthcoming United Nations World Tourism Organization, UNWTO conference in Abuja would afford Nigeria the opportunity to tell the world about some of its success stories as the investment destination hub for Africa.

The minister stated this yesterday during an inspection of the venues of the UNWTO meeting at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

He said that government would use the meeting to tell the world that Nigeria was not just at peace but also ready to host the entire world by showing them the that Boko Haram has been truly defeated. He said the visitors will be warmly received and they will experience faultless planning and the drive of Nigerians to develop their country.

In addition, the minister also said the conference will boost the Nigerian hospitality industry and also afford the operators in the industry the rare opportunity to listen and see the best practices in the world.

“We want to use this meeting to tell the world that Nigeria is not just at peace but Nigeria is actually ready to host the entire world by showing them the faultless planning, warm reception and they will see that we are in a hurry to develop.

“Because it is a tourism and culture event, we are also going to let them see the diverse cultures of the people of Nigeria. We are also organizing a tour of some tourist attraction sites within Abuja

“We are telling the world that in the last couple of years, Nigeria has been on the bend of progress, made tremendous progress in the fight against insecurity, and also in revamping the economy and governance.

“If not for the efforts of this government, nobody will hold this meeting here. Four, five years ago, it would have been difficult to hold this meeting here for foreign delegates, 26 African ministers, and the entire United Nation’s secretariat coming here

“The three days will be a platform to showcase our culture and we will be taking the group on a trip to Lagos to see the Eko Atlantic City, which will in few months to come be the destination for Africa in terms of tourism.