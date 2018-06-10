Ras Kimono was a true music legend – Okowa

on Sunday commiserated with the Nigeria Music Industry, family and friends of reggae music exponent, Ras Kimono, who died on Sunday at the age of 60. Governor Ifeanyi Okowacommiserated with the Nigeria Music Industry, family and friends of reggae music exponent, Ras Kimono, who diedat the age of 60. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa sent condolences to the Music industry and the Onicha Olona community in Delta State over the loss.

He described the deceased as a true music legend whose songs entertained Nigerians in the 80s. The statement read, “I received with sadness the news of the passing away of Ras Kimono, a great reggae legend. He will be remembered for his hit song “Rumbar Stylee”. “I join lovers of reggae music to mourn this great loss. He belonged to an era of great reggae music exponents in Nigeria”.

The Governor noted that Ras Kimono spent all his life promoting good governance through reggae music, good entertainment and healthy community relations. “As one of the legends of reggae music, the Governor commends the late Ras Kimono for contributing to the development of music in Nigeria, and sustaining his interest in the music industry even in old age by participating in several music concerts”. Governor Okowa affirms that the music industry in Nigeria benefitted from the contribution of the late musician, who also mentored many younger Nigerian musicians. The Governor prays that the almighty God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort the family he left behind.